Odor went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in Sunday's win against Boston.

Odor ripped a three-run double in the first inning followed by another RBI double in the sixth. It was the veteran infielder's first multi-hit game of the year and his first game with an extra-base hit since May 11. He's slashing .175/.266/.298 with four doubles and seven RBI through 64 plate appearances.