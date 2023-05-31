Odor is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Odor has been occupying a regular spot in the lineup since Manny Machado fractured his left hand May 15 and eventually landed on the injured list, but with southpaw Braxton Garrett on the bump for Miami, the lefty-hitting Odor will retreat to the bench. Jake Cronenworth will fill in at the keystone for Odor, who had gone 6-for-26 with three home runs, a double, a stolen base, 10 RBI and five runs while starting in each of the past six games.