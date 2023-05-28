Odor will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Odor appears to have emerged as the primary replacement in the infield for Manny Machado, who hadn't played since May 15 due to a hand injury before landing on the 10-day injured list last weekend. The veteran will pick up his fifth consecutive start Sunday, with three coming at the keystone and two coming at third base. Over his nine games in total since Machado exited the lineup, Odor has gone 10-for-31 (.323 average) with two home runs, two stolen bases, 12 RBI and three runs.