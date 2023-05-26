Odor went 2-for-5 with a double, a homer and five RBI in Thursday's 8-6 victory over Washington.

Odor extended the Padres' lead to 5-1 with a two-run double in the fifth inning before putting the Padres ahead with a three-run, two-out homer off Hunter Harvey in the ninth. Odor has homered in back-to-back games, giving him three longballs on the season. In his last four games, Odor is 7-for-15 with five extra-base hits and 11 RBI after going 8-for-53 with a .495 OPS to start the season. The veteran infielder is now slashing .221/.303/.426 with 14 RBI over 76 plate appearances while playing a part-time role in San Diego.