Padres' Rougned Odor: In Thursday's lineup
Odor is starting at second base and batting eighth for the Padres on Thursday in Minnesota.
It's the second straight start for Odor after he went a week without playing. The 29-year-old has scuffled this season to the tune of just four hits in 38 at-bats.
