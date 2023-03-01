Odor agreed Wednesday with the Padres on a minor-league contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

He reported to big-league camp Wednesday and looks like he'll get the chance to compete for a bench spot on the Padres' Opening Day roster. Though he turned in three 30-plus-home run seasons in the majors before turning 26 years old, the now-29-year-old Odor has shown a dramatic dip in power over the past three campaigns, and his perennially poor plate discipline hasn't dramatically improved either. While he was with the Orioles last season, Odor dabbled at third base but continued to see most of his action at the keystone. His lack of experience at shortstop as well as his left-handedness likely works against him in his hopes of capturing a utility or platoon role with the Padres.