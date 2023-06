Odor left Friday's game against the Cubs with an apparent injury, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He went 2-for-3 with a run scored before exiting.

Odor doubled into the alley in the eighth inning, but the infielder pulled up lame before exiting the contest. Ha-Seong Kim came in as a pinch runner, and for now, Odor should be considered day-to-day.