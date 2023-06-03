The Padres believe that Odor (groin) may not need a trip to the injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

As Cassavell notes on his report, this is an unexpected turn of events. Odor left Friday's loss to the Cubs after tweaking his groin while rounding first on a double, and Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters that it was widely expected that Odor would need a stint on the injured list. The Padres will now wait a few days before making the decision, but the optimism suggests this could be a short stay on the IL if he is placed on the list early next week.