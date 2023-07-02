Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.
With lefty Andrew Abbott on the hill, the lefty-hitting Odor will retreat to the bench for the series finale. Short-side platoon mate Nelson Cruz will serve as the Padres' designated hitter Sunday in Odor's stead.
