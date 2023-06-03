Odor (groin) is not in the starting lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.

Odor suffered a left groin strain in Friday's loss to the Cubs, and Padres manager Bob Melvin suggested that Odor was likely to be placed on the 10-day injured list. That hasn't occurred yet, but the infielder will miss Saturday's game as expected. Ha-Seong Kim gets the start at second base and will hit seventh with Odor out.