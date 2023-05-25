Odor went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Nationals.
His fourth-inning shot off Trevor Williams got the Padres on the board, but they were already down 4-0 by that point. It's only the 29-year-old's second homer of the season, although both have come in his last 10 games -- a stretch in which Odor is batting .360 (9-for-25) with two doubles, a steal, four runs and seven RBI. With Ha-Seong Kim filling in for Manny Machado (hand) at third base, Odor has started four straight games at second base when a right-hander has been on the mound for the opposition.