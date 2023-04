Odor is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

With David Dahl (quadriceps) moving to the 10-day injured list Sunday and Fernando Tatis (suspension) ineligible to make his Padres season debut until April 20, Odor looks like he could be in store for a short-term run as the Friars' preferred option in right field, However, with a southpaw (Dylan Dodd) on the hill for Atlanta, the lefty-hitting Odor will cede right field to the righty-hitting Jose Azocar.