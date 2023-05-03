site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Rougned Odor: Starting at second base
Odor is starting at second base and batting eighth for the Padres in Wednesday's game against the Reds, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manny Machado is getting a breather, so Ha-Seong Kim will handle third base while Odor enters the lineup at the keystone. Odor is just 3-for-31 at the plate so far this season.
