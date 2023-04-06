site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-rougned-odor-starting-in-right-field-thursday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Rougned Odor: Starting in right field Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Odor is starting in right field and batting eighth Thursday at Atlanta.
Jose Azocar and David Dahl are both on the bench for the visiting Padres. Odor enters the day 1-for-7 through three games played in a super-utility role.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read