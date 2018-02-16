Padres' Rowan Wick: Claimed by Padres
Wick was claimed off waivers by San Diego on Friday, Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Wick was recently designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Wednesday after the team acquired right-hander Bud Norris. He will provide some added organizational depth to the Padres' bullpen, although he will in all likelihood begin the campaign at the Triple-A level. Wick has yet to play in a major-league contest entering his age-25 season, and he recorded a 5.40 ERA and 1.42 WHIP with Triple-A Memphis in 2017.
