Wick had his contract selected from Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Wick will join the active roster to provide some added depth to San Diego's bullpen after the club put Kirby Yates on the bereavement list in a corresponding move. During 20 games with El Paso this year, he's logged a 1.99 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. Expect him to serve in low-leverage spots.

