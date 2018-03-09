Play

Wick was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Friday.

Wick joined the organization three weeks ago after being designated for assignment by St. Louis. He spent the final couple months of the 2017 season at the highest minor-league level, posting a 5.40 ERA and 17:7 K:BB over 16.2 innings during his first taste in Triple-A.

