Padres' Rowan Wick: Outrighted to Triple-A
Wick cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A El Paso.
Wick was claimed off waivers by the Padres in February after being designated for assignment by the Cardinals. The 25-year-old will now be removed from San Diego's 40-man roster, placing him one step further away from the big leagues. The converted outfielder reached Triple-A for the first time last year, tossing 16.2 innings with a 5.40 ERA.
