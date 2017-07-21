Padres' Ryan Buchter: Notches 15th hold Thursday
Buchter pitched a clean inning Thursday, picking up his 15th hold in a win over the Giants.
The veteran southpaw gave up an earned run in each of his previous two outings, but he bounced back Thursday to convert his fourth hold over his last six appearances. Buchter's 3.22 ERA and 11.1 K/9 make him a viable option in holds formats, but he could see an increase in hold chances if the Padres end up trading Brad Hand before the deadline.
