Carpenter signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Thursday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Carpenter, 33, did not pitch professionally in 2023, but he compiled a 3.83 ERA with 194 strikeouts in 188 innings for the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization between 2021-22. The right-hander last appeared in a major-league game in 2019 with the Tigers.