O'Hearn went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

O'Hearn was hitless in his first three at-bats, but he made up for that in a big way in his final plate appearance, belting a solo homer in the ninth inning to tie the score 2-2. The long ball was his first -- and just his second hit overall in 13 at-bats -- since he joined the Padres at the trade deadline. O'Hearn looks like he may not be given an everyday role with his new club, as he's started in just three of San Diego's six contests since getting dealt.