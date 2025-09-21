O'Hearn went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 7-3 win over the White Sox.

It was the fourth three-RBI effort of the season by O'Hearn, who also knocked at least three hits for the seventh time in 2025. The All-Star slugger has found himself in quite the tailspin at the plate -- he has a .529 OPS in September -- though he doesn't appear to be in immediate danger of losing action as the designated hitter. Gavin Sheets, who's O'Hearn's main threat to playing time, has a .589 OPS this month.