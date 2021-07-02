Weathers allowed two earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out five across four innings in the loss to the Reds on Thursday. He did not factor in the decision.

Weathers surrendered a pair of runs in the second inning. It took him 83 pitches to get through four innings. The 21-year-old has struggled with issuing walks this season, posting a season-high four walks on Thursday. On the season, has a 2.63 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP with 39 strikeouts in 51.1 innings. He has a 5.29 ERA in his last four starts.