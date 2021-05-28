Weathers allowed one hit and walked two while striking out five across four scoreless innings Thursday against the Brewers. He did not factor into the decision.

Weathers looked sharp in the outing, relying primarily on groundballs and strikeouts to throw four shutout frames. However, he was limited to 78 pitches and hasn't been allowed to work beyond four innings since experiencing joint inflammation in his throwing arm on April 28. While he's allowed only four earned runs across 18 innings in five outings since, his short stints limit both his strikeout upside and potential to earn wins.