Weathers started Saturday's 6-4 win over Seattle, going four innings and allowing one run on six hits and two walks with two strikeouts. He didn't factor into the decision.

The only real damage Weathers permitted was a Mitch Haniger solo home run in the third although he did allow a season-high eight baserunners. His 67 pitches were about the norm as the most he's thrown in an outing is 89 and it may be difficult for Weathers to record meaningful points without going the minimum five innings for a vital win.