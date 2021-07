The Padres recalled Weathers from Triple-A El Paso ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds.

Weathers will be rejoining the San Diego rotation as a replacement for Dinelson Lamet (forearm), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Over 14 appearances (eight starts) for the Padres this season, Weathers has compiled a 2.47 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 47.1 innings.