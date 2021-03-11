Weathers has a legitimate chance to open the season on the big-league roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Weathers has held his own thus far in Cactus League play, allowing a pair of earned runs and striking out three over four innings. The Padres may have a need for a a fifth starter to open the campaign if Dinelson Lamet (elbow) needs more time to ramp up, and Weathers has been mentioned as a candidate for the role (along with fellow prospect MacKenzie Gore and Adrian Morejon). Even if he isn't tabbed as a temporary starter, Weathers could still open the campaign on the big-league roster as a multiple-inning reliever.