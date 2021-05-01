Weathers (arm) is progressing well and may be able to make his next start, Jay Posner of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports reports.

Weathers left his previous start April 28 against Arizona due to joint inflammation in his left arm, but he appears to have avoided serious injury and is said to be progressing well. Manager Jayce Tingler indicated Friday that the southpaw has "maybe a good chance" to be ready to pitch when his turn next comes up during the team's upcoming home series against Pittsburgh. That would be a significant boost to a Padres rotation that is currently dealing with uncertain return timeframes for Dinelson Lamet (elbow) and Chris Paddack (undisclosed).