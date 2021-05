Weathers (arm) won't start Tuesday against the Pirates, but he could still appear out of the bullpen, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Dinelson Lamet (forearm) will start the game, but whoever follows Lamet out of the bullpen may actually have a better chance of qualifying for the win, as Lamet will likely be handled carefully. Weathers is attempting to get past his own arm issue, as he experienced join inflammation and diminished velocity in his last start.