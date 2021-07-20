Weathers (ankle) could throw live batting practice as soon as Wednesday, which could line him up to be activated for a start at some point during the upcoming series in Miami, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While the Padres didn't lay out a hard plan for Weathers, the southpaw has at least a chance to be activated by the end of the week. Weathers suffered a small broken bone and right ankle inflammation during his July 16 start, and is eligible to come off the injured list this coming Friday.