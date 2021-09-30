Weathers allowed five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two batters over three innings against the Dodgers on Wednesday. He did not factor into the decision.

Weathers picked up a spot start for the Padres on Wednesday and struggled to hold the Dodgers in check. Most of the damage against him was done in the opening frame, as the Dodgers scored a pair of runs before A.J. Pollock cranked a two-run homer to left center. Another run would score the following inning off Corey Seager's second double of the night before Weathers ended his day with a scoreless third. The 21-year-old rookie had plenty of hiccups along the way but certainly flashed some long-term potential after posting a 2.91 ERA over 58.2 innings before the All-Star Break. He struggled mightily in the second half, however, as his ERA shot up to a 5.32, along with a 1.38 WHIP and 72:30 K:BB over 94.2 innings.