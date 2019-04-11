Padres' Ryan Weathers: Dominating early in Midwest League
Weathers struck out eight while walking zero and surrendering two earned runs on five hits in six innings in his second start of the year for Low-A Fort Wayne.
Weathers has a 17:0 K:BB in 11 innings to start the season, flashing more upside than the pre-draft scouting report would have indicated. Part of his dominance stems from a very advanced ability to fill up the zone while also limiting hard contact. The Padres are pretty aggressive with prospect promotions, so Weathers could soon be sent to the California League for more of a challenge.
