Manager Jayce Tingler said after the Padres' 12-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday that Weathers is dealing with joint inflammation in his left arm, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers tossed a scoreless first inning before exiting his start with what the Padres initially termed as left arm soreness, with Tingler clarifying afterward that the rookie isn't dealing with any ligament damage and is instead experiencing a case of "dead arm." Tingler noted that after starting the game with his velocity sitting in the 92-to-93 mile-per-hour range, Weathers dropped to around 87 or 88 before his night ended early. The Padres are hopeful that after receiving some treatment, Weathers will be able to make his next start, which would likely come next Tuesday against the Pirates.