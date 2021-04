Weathers (1-0) allowed one earned run on one hit and one walk while striking out three across two innings of relief, earning the win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Weathers has notched himself a win and a save in his first two major league appearances. His only blemish Saturday came from a solo shot at the hands of Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the fifth inning. The 21-year-old is likely going to be a future starter, but is making a name for himself in the pen.