Weathers (2-1) pitched three scoreless innings in relief, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out three to earn the win against the Giants on Sunday.

Weathers relieved Chris Paddack in the fourth inning and cruised through three innings of his own. The 21-year-old has been able to succeed in multiple roles this season, carrying a 0.81 ERA and 0.72 WHIP with 20 strikeouts through 22.1 innings. Part of his success is his ability to avoid the long ball, giving up just one home run in eight appearances.