Weathers is expected to be recalled from Triple-A El Paso to start during the Padres' current six-game road trip, which runs Tuesday through Sunday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Dinelson Lamet (forearm) landed on the injured list over the weekend, so it's not much of a surprise Weathers is expected to rejoin the Friars' rotation. Should the left-hander simply fill Lamet's spot in the rotation he'd take the mound Friday at Philadelphia, though San Diego has yet to announce it's pitching plans beyond Wednesday.