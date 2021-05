Weathers pitched four innings in Sunday's 5-3 win over St. Louis, allowing two runs on four hits. He failed to record a strikeout.

Weathers allowed all four Cardinals' hits in the first inning, including a Nolan Arenado two-run home run, but settled down to pitch a clean second through fourth. Manager Jayce Tingler appears content to deploy Weathers in a short-start/long-relief role, and with limited strikeout upside he most likely needs to pitch more to become relevant.