Weathers will start Thursday's series opener against the Dodgers in Los Angeles, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Manager Jayce Tingler previously said that Weathers would receive his second start of the season this week as part of a temporary six-man rotation for the Padres, but the young lefty could have the opportunity to stick around as a full-time starter if he delivers a quality outing Thursday. Though San Diego brought back Dinelson Lamet from the injured list to start Wednesday, he pitched just two innings in the Padres' loss to the Brewers before exiting with right forearm tightness. A return to the IL is almost certainly on tap for Lamet, and with Adrian Morejon (elbow) undergoing Tommy John surgery earlier this week, Weathers should be in good position to hold down a starting job if the Padres decide to shorten their rotation to five men.