Weathers (2-2) was charged with the loss against the Cubs on Tuesday after giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two across five innings.

All of his damage came via a pair of home runs, including a two-run shot by Patrick Wisdom in the second inning and a two-run homer by Willson Contreras in the fifth. Weathers, who was facing the Cubs for the first time in his career, tossed 88 pitches (57 for strikes), eclipsing the 80-pitch mark for the second time this season. The southpaw has now completed at least four innings in each of his four starts since returning to the rotation. Through 13 appearances (seven starts) this year, Weather has compiled a a sturdy 2.06 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. He's projected to take the mound again Monday for a rematch with the Cubs.