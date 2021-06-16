Weathers will be optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Weathers recently took on a bullpen role as the Padres shifted to a five-man rotation, and he allowed a run on three hits and no walks while striking out one in three innings during his most recent relief appearance. While the southpaw has been relatively effective this season with a 2.47 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 47.1 innings across 14 appearances (eight starts), the Padres feel as though he'll benefit from time as a regular starter at the Triple-A level. However, Weathers could certainly be an option to return to the major-league club as a starter or reliever at some point this year.