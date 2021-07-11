Weathers was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Rockies after injuring his right knee when he slipped while attempting to tag Colorado's Jon Gray, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. He tossed two scoreless frames and worked around two hits and a walk while striking out one.

Weathers' injury initially looked to have come on a body-to-body collision with Gray, but video replay showed that the rookie lefty hurt his knee upon falling to the ground when his cleat got stuck in the dirt. He looked to be in considerable pain while requiring assistance off the field, which could put Weathers at risk of becoming the latest Padres starter to head to the injured list. Yu Darvish (hip), Blake Snell (illness), Dinelson Lamet (forearm) and Mike Clevinger (elbow) currently reside on the IL.