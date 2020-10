Weathers came in to replace Pierce Johnson in the third inning, recording 1.1 scoreless innings of work while walking two in Tuesday's loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.

Weathers made his MLB debut Tuesday and threw 16 of his 30 pitches for strikes. The 20-year-old showed why he was the seventh pick in the 2018 draft and some of his command issues could be attributed to nerves seeing as it was the rookie's first appearance on the big stage.