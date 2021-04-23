Weathers tossed 5.2 innings of one-hit ball while allowing a walk and fanning six Thursday against the Dodgers. He didn't factor into the decision.
Weathers got the start in the series opener now that the Padres are using a six-man rotation for the time being, and he took advantage of the opportunity by limiting one of the best offenses in the league to just one hit across 5.2 innings -- he ended just one out away from posting a quality start. As things stand now, Weathers is slated to take the ball next week on the road against the Diamondbacks.
