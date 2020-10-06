Weathers' contract was selected by the Padres on Tuesday, and he'll be part of the team's roster for the NLDS against the Dodgers.

Weathers is just 20 years old and hasn't pitched above High-A. The seventh overall pick in the 2018 draft looked quite good in 22 starts for High-A Fort Wayne last season, striking out 22.8 percent of opposing batters while walking just 4.6 percent en route to a 3.84 ERA and 3.17 FIP. He also saw a significant velocity jump at the Padres' alternate training site this summer and now sits in the mid-90s after sitting in the low-90s last season. Those factors make it seem like he'll have a chance to hold his own should he get an opportunity during the Division Series, though it's still quite a jump and quite a high-pressure situation for someone so inexperienced.