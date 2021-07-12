The Padres were encouraged by the results of the MRI that Weathers underwent on his right foot Sunday, but the team expects him to be sidelined until at least the early part of August, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

A firm diagnosis on Weathers' injury isn't yet available, but he at least appears to have avoided a worst-case scenario -- a ruptured Achilles' tendon -- after he tumbled hard to the ground during his start in Sunday's loss to the Rockies when his right foot got stuck in the dirt. Weathers will still likely require a trip to the injured list, with the Padres expected to announce the move shortly before the team begins its second-half schedule Friday. The rookie becomes the latest in a growing list of injured Padres starting pitchers, though San Diego is at least expected to get back both Blake Snell (illness) and Yu Darvish (hip) when their next turns in the rotation come up.