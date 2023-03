Weathers is likely to start the fifth game of the season for the Padres, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Acee notes how well Weathers has pitched this spring, and it's worth pointing out that the left-hander made changes to his delivery before the season that appear to have paid off. The southpaw will likely be on the bump for Monday's start against the Diamondbacks with a chance to earn more starts for San Diego if he pitches well in the early part of the season.