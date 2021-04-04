Weathers earned the save Saturday against Arizona, throwing three scoreless innings and allowing one hit while striking out three.

The rookie looked superb in his regular-season big-league debut, throwing 25 of 38 pitches for strikes and allowing only one hit (a single). He entered the contest in the seventh inning with San Diego staked to a six-run lead and finished out the game to earn the save. Weathers figures to pitch in long relief to start the campaign, though he projects as a starter long term and could be among the first candidates to fill a rotation spot if the need arises.