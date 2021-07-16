Weathers was placed on the 10-day injured list with right ankle inflammation Friday, retroactive to July 13.

Weathers was diagnosed with a small fracture to a bone in the back of his right ankle Thursday, and he'll officially spend time on the injured list as a result. However, the Padres are hopeful that the southpaw will be able to return from the injured list prior to the end of their road trip, which lasts until July 25, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The team hasn't yet announced who could take Weathers' place in the rotation while he's sidelined.