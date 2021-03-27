Weathers remains a candidate to open the season on the big-league roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Weathers struggled in a Cactus League start against the Mariners on Friday, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out four over 2.2 innings. His numbers overall this spring, which include a 7.11 ERA and 1.66 WHIP, aren't exactly impressive, but he has struck out 15 batters in 12.2 innings. San Diego's bullpen has been hit by multiple injuries of late, so Weathers could fill a long-relief role if he makes the cut. The left-hander could also feasibly used as a starter if the Padres decide to go with a six-man rotation.