Weathers (4-2) got the win Tuesday over the Nationals despite allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two over 5.1 innings.

Weathers was fortunate to come away with a win after a shaky performance. He allowed seven hits but all four runs he gave up came via the long ball after Josh Harrison cranked a three-run blast and Juan Soto had a solo shot. At just 21 years old, Weathers has held his own against big-league hitters this season with a 3.02 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 41:17 K:BB over 56.2 innings. He's expected to take the mound one more time at home against the Rockies over the weekend before the All-Star break gets underway.